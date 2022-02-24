UrduPoint.com

Prince Harry Files Libel Suit Against Newspaper Mail On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Prince Harry Files Libel Suit Against Newspaper Mail on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Prince Harry has filed a libel lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper following the latter's reporting about the prince's alleged effort to keep a lid on his legal battle to reinstate his police protection, the Guardian reported on Thursday, citing court filings.

According to the newspaper, on Wednesday afternoon Harry filed a claim against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. The lawsuit is over the Mail on Sunday's article "Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret.

" The piece claims that the Duke of Sussex sought a far-reaching gag order on documents and witness statements in his case against the UK government.

The prince is also launching a legal action against news Group Newspapers, the publisher of the Sun, and Reach, which publishes the Mirror, for alleged phone hacking and illegal information gathering.

Harry is said to be embroiled in a legal fight against the Home Office for removing his police protection during visits to the United Kingdom, which he lost after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, quit their duties as senior members of the royal family.

