Prince Harry Heads For Canada To Reunite With Wife, Baby Son - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Prince Harry left the United Kingdom for Canada on Monday evening, to reunite with his wife Meghan and baby son Archie, The Telegraph reports.

The Duke of Sussex took his flight to Vancouver Island, via Montreal, from Heathrow Airport, after bilateral meetings with African leaders at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in Greenwich on Monday morning and a later one-on-one meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Telegraph said.

On January 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were going to "step back" as senior members of the Royal Family and were going to become financially independent, dividing their time between North America and Canada.

The future of the Sussex Royal brand that Harry and Meghan had planned to use for various goods and activities, including a charitable foundation, is now under question, as the Queen has banned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using their HRH titles.

More Stories From World

