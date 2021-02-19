Prince Harry, His Wife Meghan Not Returning to Royal Duties - Buckingham Palace

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have informed Queen Elizabeth II they will not return as working members of the UK royal family, the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace said in a statement.

The palace added that the Royal Family is "saddened" by the decision of Harry and his wife who remain "much loved members of the family."

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties last year and moved to the United States with their son.