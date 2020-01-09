Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave special roles as members of Royal family

(@fidahassanain)

Duke and Duchess of Sussex say that they took this decision after months long deliberation and internal discussion, and promise to continue their support to Queens of the United Kingdom.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and to work to become financial independent, the British media reported here on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan made took this decision after months long deliberations and internal discussions. The reports said that the royal couple, however, did not inform Queen of England about their decision.

The royal couple said that they were stepping back from their special roles as members of the royal family but they would continue to support the Queens.

Harry and Meghan said that it was worth encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and the North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” said the Royal couple of Sussex.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter,". the couple said.