Prince Harry, Meghan Face Backlash in UK Over Video Encouraging US Nationals to Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have stirred controversy by appearing in a video that urged US nationals to vote in the November presidential election, a move that is seen by some as defying a strict protocol for British royals to abstain from politics.

On Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day in the US, the couple spoke out on the election in a Time 100 video message, which appears to have been shot at their California home.

Meghan described the upcoming race as the "most important election of our lifetime."

"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard," she said, encouraging everyone to vote.

Prince Harry joined the call, noting that, as a royal, he has not been able to vote in the UK in his entire life.

He went on to urge people to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" amid the campaign.

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourselves in someone else's shoes. Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act," Harry said.

The video sparked a debate in UK media, with royal experts discussing whether the first appearance of Harry alongside his wife, known for her criticism of US President Donald Trump, in an election video amounted to "crossing the line."

The couple stepped back from their royal duties as senior members of the Royal Family in January, saying that they were going to become financially independent, dividing their time between the UK and North America.