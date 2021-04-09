Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Post Tribute to Prince Philip on Foundation Website

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The official website of Archewell, the foundation set up by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has posted a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who died earlier on Friday.

"In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021.

Thank you for your service ... you will be greatly missed," the message read.

In a statement published earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip had passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Palace.