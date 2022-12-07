UrduPoint.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive Award For Racial Justice Activism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive Award for Racial Justice Activism

UK Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have received a Ripple of Hope award for activism on racial justice and mental health, British media reported on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) UK Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have received a Ripple of Hope award for activism on racial justice and mental health, British media reported on Wednesday.

The Ripple of Hope Award is an honor given by the American Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization to leaders who have "demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights."

The couple received the award at a ceremony in New York late Tuesday, two days ahead of the release of their show, which is expected to include "damning revelations" about the royal family, the Guardian reported.

"A ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement celebrating their award, the newspaper reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom after a conflict with the royal family two years ago. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused relatives of indifference, constant pressure and even racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal court has remained strained.

Related Topics

Wife New York United Kingdom Meghan Markle March Family Media Court

Recent Stories

South Korean President Outlines Need to Surpass No ..

South Korean President Outlines Need to Surpass North in Military Power - Office

2 minutes ago
 German Prosecutor General Says Coup Suspects Also ..

German Prosecutor General Says Coup Suspects Also Wanted to Create New Army

2 minutes ago
 DMC East bans setting up new advertising sites in ..

DMC East bans setting up new advertising sites in District East

2 minutes ago
 Book fair, food festival for female students held ..

Book fair, food festival for female students held at IIUI

2 minutes ago
 Life term awarded in murder case

Life term awarded in murder case

13 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark National Voters' Day

Seminar held to mark National Voters' Day

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.