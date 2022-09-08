UrduPoint.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Travel To Scotland Amid Queen's Deteriorating Health

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will travel to Scotland to Queen Elizabeth II amid reports of a deterioration in her health, Sky news reported.

Earlier, the Buckingham Palace reported that doctors were concerned about the health of the Queen, recommended that she be under medical supervision.

All four children of the monarch, as well as her grandson Prince William, have already arrived at the Scottish castle of Balmoral.

