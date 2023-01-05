UrduPoint.com

Prince Harry Opens Up About 2019 Altercation With Prince William In New Book - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Prince Harry Opens Up About 2019 Altercation With Prince William in New Book - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) UK Prince Harry wrote in his upcoming autobiography "Spare" that his brother William, the Prince of Wales, physically attacked him in 2019 in London after criticizing his marriage to US actress Meghan Markle, the Guardian reported on Thursday, citing a copy.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Prince Harry said in his book, coming up on January 10, as quoted by the newspaper.

The incident took place after Prince William criticized Markle as being "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," following which Prince Harry accused his brother of not being "rational" and repeating the "press narrative," as quoted by the newspaper.

Prince Harry and Markle got married in 2018. They left the UK after a conflict with the royal family in 2020. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, pressure and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal court has remained strained, with tensions expected to rise after the release of a new Netflix docuseries.

Related Topics

Marriage Married London Wales United Kingdom Meghan Markle January March 2018 2019 2020 Family Netflix Court Prince William

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

2 hours ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

2 hours ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.