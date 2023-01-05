Prince Harry Opens Up About 2019 Altercation With Prince William in New Book - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) UK Prince Harry wrote in his upcoming autobiography "Spare" that his brother William, the Prince of Wales, physically attacked him in 2019 in London after criticizing his marriage to US actress Meghan Markle, the Guardian reported on Thursday, citing a copy.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Prince Harry said in his book, coming up on January 10, as quoted by the newspaper.

The incident took place after Prince William criticized Markle as being "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," following which Prince Harry accused his brother of not being "rational" and repeating the "press narrative," as quoted by the newspaper.

Prince Harry and Markle got married in 2018. They left the UK after a conflict with the royal family in 2020. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, pressure and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal court has remained strained, with tensions expected to rise after the release of a new Netflix docuseries.