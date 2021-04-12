Prince Harry pays tribute to Prince Philip

(@FahadShabbir)

Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip on Monday after jetting back to Britain from the United States for his funeral

The Duke of Sussex, whose criticisms of royal life have stung the family, called the Duke of Edinburgh "a man of service, honour and great humour" who had served his country, and his wife Queen Elizabeth II, with distinction.

"Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself," he said in a statement on behalf of himself, his wife Meghan, their son Archie and their unborn daughter.