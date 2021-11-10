Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter Boss About Potential Coup Before Capitol Riot

Prince Harry has said that he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that his platform might be abetting a potential coup just a day before the January 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Prince Harry has said that he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that his platform might be abetting a potential coup just a day before the January 6 Capitol riot.

"Jack and I were emailing each other throughout January 6, and I warned that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven't heard from him since," Prince Harry said at a virtual conference held by WIRED magazine.

On January 6, a group of Donald Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election that the former president claimed were fraudulent. The authorities have charged and arrested more than 600 people for participating in the riot while the Congress established a select committee to investigate the events.

Prince Harry, speaking at a panel on misinformation, acknowledged that removing harmful content from social media platforms would be beneficial for everybody, but cooperation is needed between all parties, including tech companies, advertisers and other specialists.

"This is not about pulling the plug," he said. "This is about literally cleaning it up so everyone can come to work, can come to these communities, online and off, and be welcomed, no matter who they are, what they represent, and what their beliefs are."

He also urged all interested parties to discuss the issue.

Twitter did not comment on Prince Harry's remarks, WIRED said.