Prince Harry Says Killed 25 People During Military Service in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) UK Prince Harry has opened up in his upcoming autobiography "Spare" about killing 25 combatants during his two tours of military service in Afghanistan, the Sky news broadcaster reported, citing a copy.

"I could always tell exactly how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed essential for me not to be afraid of that figure ... So my number: twenty-five.

It was not something that filled me with satisfaction, but I was not ashamed either," Prince Harry said in his book, coming up on January 10, as quoted by Sky News.

The memoir is set to cover Harry's lifetime from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the experience he gained after becoming a husband and a father.