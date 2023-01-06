UrduPoint.com

Prince Harry Says Killed 25 People During Military Service In Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Prince Harry Says Killed 25 People During Military Service in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) UK Prince Harry has opened up in his upcoming autobiography "Spare" about killing 25 combatants during his two tours of military service in Afghanistan, the Sky news broadcaster reported, citing a copy.

"I could always tell exactly how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed essential for me not to be afraid of that figure ... So my number: twenty-five.

It was not something that filled me with satisfaction, but I was not ashamed either," Prince Harry said in his book, coming up on January 10, as quoted by Sky News.

The memoir is set to cover Harry's lifetime from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the experience he gained after becoming a husband and a father.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Tours United Kingdom January From

Recent Stories

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

37 minutes ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

1 hour ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

1 hour ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.