UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Harry Says Stepped Away To Escape 'Toxic' UK Press 'Destroying' Mental Health

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Prince Harry Says Stepped Away to Escape 'Toxic' UK Press 'Destroying' Mental Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Prince Harry said that the mental health impact of the "toxic" UK press played a part in his decision to step away from the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle.

The couple last week confirmed to Buckingham Palace that they were not returning to public duties as members of the Royal Family. The couple had announced they were stepping back from the royal duties in early 2020.

"It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like and it was destroying my mental health... this is toxic," Harry said in a televised appearance with UK talk show host James Corden.

In a candid interview atop an open-air bus, Harry maintained that he had not walked away from royal duties, although he did not elaborate on what that meant.

"It was stepping back rather than stepping down," he said.

The UK's news publishing landscape is effectively without regulation, and UK hyper-competitive tabloid newspapers are famous for their overt sensationalism.

Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, was constantly inundated by paparazzi, which some say may have contributed to her death in the 1997 traffic collision in Paris.

Related Topics

Wife Traffic Paris United Kingdom Meghan Markle May 2020 Family All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

51 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.