Prince Harry Settles UK Hacking Lawsuit Against Mirror Tabloid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Prince Harry settles UK hacking lawsuit against Mirror tabloid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Britain's Prince Harry on Friday settled a long-running lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) but vowed to continue his legal battles with several other UK media outlets.

The Duke of Sussex sued MGN -- which publishes The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People tabloids -- alleging its journalists were linked to deceptive and unlawful methods, including phone hacking.

A High Court judge ruled in the prince's favour in December, concluding phone hacking had been "widespread and habitual" at MGN titles in the late 1990s and the duke's phone had been tapped to a "modest extent".

Judge Timothy Fancourt awarded him £140,600 ($177,300) in damages, after finding evidence of these practices in 15 of the 33 sample articles that Harry had submitted in the case.

Harry's legal claim had included a further 115 articles, and they might have become the subject of a further trial.

But following a High Court hearing on Friday, not attended by Harry, his lawyer David Sherborne confirmed a settlement had been reached with MGN to end the outstanding parts of his claim.

"Everything we said was happening at Mirror Group was in fact happening and indeed far worse, as the court ruled in an extremely damaging judgment," Harry said in a statement read out by Sherborne outside court.

More Stories From World