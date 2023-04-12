Close
Prince Harry To Attend Coronation Of King Charles III Without Wife - Buckingham Palace

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, without his wife and children, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, without his wife and children, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the statement, distributed among UK media, reads.

The statement ends months of speculation about whether Prince Harry would show up for the ceremony, taking into account his turbulent relationship with the royal family. In his memoir Spare, published in January 2023, he revealed many intimate details, some of which painted his family in an unflattering light.

In March 2021, Harry and his wife, US actress Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018, gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, pressure and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.

