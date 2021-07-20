UrduPoint.com
Prince Harry To Release Memoir In Late 2022 - American Publisher

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Prince Harry to Release Memoir in Late 2022 - American Publisher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) British Prince Harry is writing a memoir to be published in late 2022, Penguin Random House announced.

"In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," the American book publisher said.

The memoir will cover Harry's lifetime from childhood to the present day, "including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father," according to the publishing house.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story”the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned”I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," the Duke of Sussex said.

The Sussexes - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle - stepped down from their royal duties in January 2020 and have since relocated to California.

