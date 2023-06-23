Open Menu

Prince Harry Wanted To Interview Putin, Trump For Pitched Podcast - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Prince Harry Wanted to Interview Putin, Trump for Pitched Podcast - Reports

UK Prince Harry wanted to interview both Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump for a show he and wife Meghan Markle pitched to Spotify producers in 2020, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) UK Prince Harry wanted to interview both Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump for a show he and wife Meghan Markle pitched to Spotify producers in 2020, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

As part of a show that was to interview different "controversial" guests, Harry wanted to host both Putin and Trump and ask them about their formative years and how those experiences informed their adult selves, the report said.

Destined for failure, the podcast idea was part of a partnership between Swedish streaming platform Spotify and the royal couple that began in 2020 and promised to produce shows with the Duke and Duchess at the helm that ultimately only resulted in one season of one show, called Archetypes, which debuted last year and was hosted by Markle, the report said.

During the early stages of the partnership, Prince Harry met with multiple producers and production houses to discuss potential shows, including the one that would feature both Trump and Putin centered around childhood trauma, the report said.

However, no podcast from the Duke came to fruition, placing Harry's fruitless talks with Spotify among several other exploratory relationships streaming platforms entered with various celebrities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Wife Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Meghan Markle 2020 From

Recent Stories

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

46 seconds ago
 Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, r ..

Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, religious minorities in India e ..

52 seconds ago
 White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, C ..

White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, Cannot Verify Reports of Pendin ..

53 seconds ago
 IPP's manifesto committee holds second meeting

IPP's manifesto committee holds second meeting

57 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack ..

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack of Air Defense - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up ..

Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle

7 minutes ago
ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l ..

ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l Day of Women in Diplomacy

8 minutes ago
 Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of ..

Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of CPNE: Barrister Feroze

8 minutes ago
 Garland Rejects Accusations US Justice Dept. Block ..

Garland Rejects Accusations US Justice Dept. Blocked Probe Into Hunter Biden

8 minutes ago
 Kirby on China Summoning US Envoy: Demarches Do No ..

Kirby on China Summoning US Envoy: Demarches Do Not Mean Relations Falling Apart

8 minutes ago
 US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

22 minutes ago
 German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigr ..

German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigration of Skilled Workers

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World