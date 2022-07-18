Prince Harry Warns During Nelson Mandela Day Celebration of 'Global Assault on Democracy'

Prince Harry said on Monday during a celebration of the Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations that multiple factors contribute to a "global assault on democracy."

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Prince Harry said on Monday during a celebration of the Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations that multiple factors contribute to a "global assault on democracy."

"From the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela's life," Prince Harry said during an address at the United Nations General Assembly Hall.

Harry also said that the coronavirus pandemic measures, war and inflation have caused a worsening fuel and food crises that come at a time when the Horn of Africa is experiencing a severe drought.

The United Nations started celebrating Nelson Mandela Day beginning in 2010 and the annual recognition of Mandela's legacy in the struggle against South Africa's apartheid regime has continued since.

Mandela spent 27 years in prison for his activities against the apartheid regime and then became the first Black leader of South Africa.

Prince Harry's wide Meghan Markle was also in attendance during the event.