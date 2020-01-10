Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement they were quitting their frontline royal duties, their spokeswoman said Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement they were quitting their frontline royal duties, their spokeswoman said Friday.

"I can confirm reports that the duchess is in Canada," she told AFP, after the Daily Mail reported that Meghan had flown back on Thursday to rejoin the couple's baby son, Archie.