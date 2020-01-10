Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, it emerged Friday, as the monarch held urgent talks with her family to resolve the crisis

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, it emerged Friday, as the monarch held urgent talks with her family to resolve the crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas holiday in Canada with their son before returning to break the news this week that they would "step back" their royal roles.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that Meghan flew back on Thursday, having never intended to be in Britain long. She left baby Archie behind in Canada with his nanny, and "she may stay there for the foreseeable future", it said.

"I can confirm reports that the duchess is in Canada," the couple's spokeswoman told AFP.

She declined to provide further details, or confirm the Mail's report that Harry was likely to join his wife and son in Canada shortly.

Senior royals were caught off guard by Wednesday's announcement that the Sussexes wanted to seek a "progressive new role" and divide their time between Britain and North America.

Queen Elizabeth II's office issued a terse statement the same evening, saying there were "complicated issues that will take time to work through".

But a palace source on Thursday said the queen had instructed aides to work "at pace" with Meghan and Harry and the government "to find workable solutions".

The process was expected to take "days, not weeks", the source said.

Media reports said the queen held a series of calls on Thursday involving Harry, his brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

Harry and Meghan said they intended to continue to "fully support" the queen and "collaborate" with senior royals.

They also want to keep their home on the queen's Windsor Castle estate as their British base, while aiming to become financially independent.

But questions are being raised about what this means in practice, as their security is paid for by the state and they receive funds from the queen and from Charles.