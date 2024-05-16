Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Airport Welcomes First Group Of Pilgrims From China
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Passports Department at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah received the first group of guests of Allah coming from the People's Republic of China to perform Hajj rituals this year, 1445 AH.
Their entry procedures were completed smoothly and easily.
The Passports Department confirmed its commitment to deploying all its resources to facilitate the entry procedures for pilgrims, including supporting international air, land, and sea entry points with the latest technological devices operated by qualified human staff proficient in various languages.
