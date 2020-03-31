Prince of Monaco Albert II Recovers Fully From Coronavirus - Princely Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Albert II, Prince of Monaco, has recovered fully from the coronavirus, after testing positive earlier in March, and is feeling fine, the princely palace said on Tuesday.

The palace announced on March 19 that 62-year-old Albert II had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Doctors, controlling His Serene Highness, Prince of Monaco Albert II, since the moment he has tested positive for COVID-19, allowed him today to quit quarantine. The prince has recovered and is feeling fine," the palace said in a communique.

Albert II will soon rejoin his family but continue self-isolating, although maintaining contact with the government and closes associates.

The prince is calling on Monaco's people to comply fully with anti-coronavirus measures and reduce contacts, the palace added.