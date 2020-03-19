UrduPoint.com
Prince Of Monaco Albert II Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Princely Palace

Thu 19th March 2020

Prince of Monaco Albert II Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Princely Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Prince of Monaco, Albert II, has tested positive for coronavirus, but his health condition does not cause any concerns, and he continues working, the princely palace said on Thursday.

"His Serene Highness, Prince of Monaco Albert II, who underwent tests in the beginning of the week, is positive for COVID-19.

His health condition does not arouse any concerns," the princely palace said in a communique, adding that a doctor is monitoring Albert II's condition.

"Prince Albert continues working from a study in his residence, he maintains constant contact with the members of his cabinet and his government, and his closest associates," the communique read on.

