Prince Philip, 98, Misses Christmas Day Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:26 PM

Prince Philip, 98, misses Christmas Day service

Queen Elizabeth II arrived for Christmas Day service Wednesday without her ailing husband Prince Philip, 98, who was released from hospital a day earlier after a four-night stay for an unspecified illness

Queen Elizabeth II arrived for Christmas Day service Wednesday without her ailing husband Prince Philip, 98, who was released from hospital a day earlier after a four-night stay for an unspecified illness.

The British royal family traditionally attends church service at Sandringham, their central England country estate, and the list of those attending is closely watched for signs of Buckingham Palace politics.

Photographers saw the queen stepping out of her vehicle without her husband, who attends the service when he is in good health.

