Prince Philip 'a Man Of Great Purpose And Conviction': Trudeau

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:47 PM

Prince Philip 'a man of great purpose and conviction': Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed "deep sadness" over the passing of Britain's Prince Philip on Friday, saying he will be "fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen."

""Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others," Trudeau said on behalf of this Commonwealth nation, adding that "the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights."

More Stories From World

