UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Philip Buried In St. George's Chapel At Windsor Castle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:28 PM

Prince Philip Buried in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Late Prince Philipp has been laid to rest in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where he will remain until the Queen dies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Late Prince Philipp has been laid to rest in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where he will remain until the Queen dies.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on April 9.

He was privately interred on Saturday following a solemn ceremony that saw his coffin moved into a royal vault on the castle's grounds.

When Queen Elizabeth II dies, her husband's body will be reportedly transported to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where they will be buried together.

Related Topics

Windsor George Edinburgh St. George April

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi in Ghana to explore book industry ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes family ..

31 minutes ago

Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault at Winds ..

3 minutes ago

Farmer electrocuted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

104,780 kg sugar sold at Rs 65 per kg in three day ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.