MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Late Prince Philipp has been laid to rest in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where he will remain until the Queen dies.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on April 9.

He was privately interred on Saturday following a solemn ceremony that saw his coffin moved into a royal vault on the castle's grounds.

When Queen Elizabeth II dies, her husband's body will be reportedly transported to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where they will be buried together.