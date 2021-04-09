Prince Philip Died Aged 99 - UK Royal Family

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99 on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99 on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the Buckingham Palace wrote on Twitter.