UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Philip Died Aged 99 - UK Royal Family

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:38 PM

Prince Philip Died Aged 99 - UK Royal Family

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99 on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99 on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the Buckingham Palace wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Windsor Edinburgh

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, G42 Health Care AA Hold ..

26 minutes ago

Pb to construct 35,000 apartments under PM's visio ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Says 'Has Nothing to Offer' Regarding Rep ..

3 minutes ago

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding a ..

34 minutes ago

PM's decisions putting economy on right track: Naw ..

4 minutes ago

Gillani for Ummah's collective efforts to protect ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.