Prince Philip Died of 'Old Age,' No Disease or Injury Contributed to His Passing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The official cause of death of Prince Philip was listed as "old age," The Telegraph reports citing the death certificate, which suggests that the Duke of Edinburgh did not have any identifiable disease or injury that contributed to his death.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch died on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. Buckingham Palace said he passed away "peacefully" but did not provide any other specific details on his death.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that price Philip's death was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, the head of the royal medical household who declared the cause simply as "old age." The death certificate suggests that nothing else contributed to the death, either injury or disease, including the heart surgery that the Duke of Edinburgh received weeks before he died.

According to The Telegraph, Prince Philip's death was registered with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead by his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, on April 13.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral took place in Windsor on April 17.

A royal source told The New York Post that Prince Philip wanted to die peacefully in the comforts of his own home, not in a hospital bed ” a last wish that came true on April 9. According to UK media reports, the Queen was at her husband's bedside when he died, just months before his 100th birthday in June. They had been married for 73 years.