Prince Philip Discharged From Hospital - Buckingham Palace

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Prince Philip, 98, was discharged from the hospital after four days of treatment, the Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back at Sandringham," the palace said.

The prince will now celebrate Christmas with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, it said.

"His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes," the palace added.

It provided no details about Philip's condition or the treatment he had received.