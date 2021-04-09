Prince Philip 'embodied a generation': Australia Prime Minister

Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in Australia to honour the passing Friday of Prince Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again"

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in Australia to honour the passing Friday of Prince Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern from neighbouring New Zealand also mourned Philip, noting his close ties to her country, including as patron of the Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award, a youth achievement programme named in honour of New Zealand mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary.

"In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme," she said.

Both Commonwealth nations said they would lower flags in honour of Philip, and announce further memorial ceremonies in the days to come.