Prince Philip released from hospital after four nights

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain's Prince Philip left the hospital on Tuesday after a four-night stay that renewed concern about the 98-year-old's health.

Images broadcast by British media showed Queen Elizabeth II's husband, dressed in a suit, taking a few steps and being helped into an SUV vehicle before being whisked away.

Philip did not respond to photographers as he got into the vehicles, Britain's Press Association reported.

Multiple police stood guard around the hospital as well as royal protection officers.