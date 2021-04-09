Prince Philip represented Britain 'with dignity': Bush

(@FahadShabbir)

Former US president George W. Bush mourned the death of Britain's Prince Philip on Friday, saying he had represented his country "with dignity."

Washington, EtatsUnis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Former US president George W. Bush mourned the death of Britain's Prince Philip on Friday, saying he had represented his country "with dignity.""Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement.

"He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."