Prince Philip Represented Britain 'with Dignity': Bush

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:28 PM

Prince Philip represented Britain 'with dignity': Bush

Former US president George W. Bush mourned the death of Britain's Prince Philip on Friday, saying he had represented his country "with dignity."

Former US president George W. Bush mourned the death of Britain's Prince Philip on Friday, saying he had represented his country "with dignity.""Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement.

"He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."

More Stories From World

