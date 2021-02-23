Prince Philip 'responding to treatment' for infection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Prince Philip will spend "several" more days in hospital but is "responding to treatment" for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The 99-year-old prince "remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," said the palace.

"He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."