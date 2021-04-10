Prince Philip's funeral will take place on April 17 in Windsor, the BBC reported on Saturday, citing the Buckingham Palace

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Prince Philip's funeral will take place on April 17 in Windsor, the BBC reported on Saturday, citing the Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

In line with his wishes, the Duke of Edinburgh will not have a state funeral and there will be no lying-in-state.

The funeral will start with a national minute's silence at 3:00 GMT at St George's Chapel.