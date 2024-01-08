Open Menu

Prince Sultan University’s Board Of Trustees Chair Receives Director Of Aga Khan Award For Architecture

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Prince Sultan University’s board of trustees chair receives director of Aga Khan award for Architecture

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Vice Chairman of the board of Trustees of Riyadh Philanthropic Society for Sciences and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Prince Sultan University Prince Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf received today the Director of the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, Farrokh Derakhshani, one of the most prestigious awards in the field of architectural design.

During the meeting, they discussed the architectural excellence witnessed in the Kingdom and explored potential areas of collaboration between the university and the award. Additionally, they explored avenues for cooperation and leveraging experiences between the Aga Khan Award and the Prince Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf City Humanization Award.

