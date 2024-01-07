Open Menu

Prince Turki Bin Fahd Releases Rare Wild Species Into Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Reserve

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024

Prince Turki bin Fahd releases rare wild species into Imam Turki bin Abdullah reserve

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of board of Directors of the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Reserve, has released number of rare wild species the reserve works to preserve and reproduce as part of its efforts to support biodiversity, enhance environmental balance and achieve environmental sustainability.

Prince Turki highlighted the keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership in protecting nature for a sustainable future for the coming generations, underlying the vital role of Royal reserves in achieving the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 through improving the quality of life and realizing the sustainable development goals.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Reserve is the second largest in the Kingdom and it covers an area of 91,000 square kilometers. The reserve is home to 130 rare species and 179 plants.

