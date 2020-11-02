UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince William Had COVID-19 In April But Decided To Hide It - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Prince William Had COVID-19 in April But Decided to Hide It - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, became infected with COVID-19 in April but decided to conceal his illness, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The newspaper said on Monday that Prince William became so ill he had difficulty breathing.

Meanwhile The Sun newspaper reported that Prince William contracted the coronavirus in April, days after his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 . The newspaper said that the Duke of Cambridge carried out over a dozen telephone and video call engagements in April, while being treated by palace doctors and remaining isolated at the family home in Norfolk.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, contracted COVID-19 in March and self-isolated for seven days in Scotland, separately from his spouse, the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative.

Related Topics

Sydney Cornwall Cambridge Norfolk Wales March April Family From Prince William Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team allows r ..

7 hours ago

Burj Khalifa celebrates Algeria&#039;s National Da ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC headquarters lights up with Algerian flag fo ..

9 hours ago

UAE spearheads global renewable energy efforts

9 hours ago

‘National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence ..

10 hours ago

ADIPEC Awards 2020 goes virtual for milestone 10th ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.