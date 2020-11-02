Prince William Had COVID-19 in April But Decided to Hide It - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, became infected with COVID-19 in April but decided to conceal his illness, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The newspaper said on Monday that Prince William became so ill he had difficulty breathing.

Meanwhile The Sun newspaper reported that Prince William contracted the coronavirus in April, days after his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 . The newspaper said that the Duke of Cambridge carried out over a dozen telephone and video call engagements in April, while being treated by palace doctors and remaining isolated at the family home in Norfolk.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, contracted COVID-19 in March and self-isolated for seven days in Scotland, separately from his spouse, the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative.