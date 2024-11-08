Open Menu

Prince William Reflects On 'brutal' Year As Kate Returns To Public Life

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Prince William reflects on 'brutal' year as Kate returns to public life

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, takes a significant step in her recovery from cancer this weekend, as she attends formal events alongside her father-in-law King Charles III to remember Britain's war dead.

Her attendance at the events in London are the first time that Catherine, who is widely known as Kate, will be at a major royal occasion since ending chemotherapy.

Buckingham Palace's announcement came as her husband Prince William described the past year in which both Kate and his father battled cancer as "brutal" and probably the "hardest" of his life.

Charles, 75, will lead the royal family at two of the most important events in the royal Calendar -- Saturday evening's Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert and Sunday's ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial.

Senior royals traditionally attend the solemn wreath-laying at the monument near parliament alongside political leaders, current and former members of the armed forces, including war veterans.

But the presence of Charles's wife Queen Camilla, 77, has not yet been confirmed after she withdrew from engagements earlier this week due to a chest infection.

Her attendance would be subject to medical advice nearer the time, the palace said.

William, 42, on Thursday revealed how he had coped since both illnesses were announced.

"Honestly, it's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," he told reporters at the end of a four-day visit to South Africa for his Earthshot prize initiative.

"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

The palace in February announced that Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and would withdraw from public life to undergo treatment.

The following month Kate, also 42, revealed that she too had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Both have since made limited returns to public duties, although head of state Charles, who recently toured Australia and Samoa, is still undergoing treatment.

Related Topics

Dead Australia Parliament Visit Wife London Lead Wales South Africa Samoa February Sunday Cancer Family From Prince William

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

11 minutes ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

18 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

4 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

17 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From World