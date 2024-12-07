Prince William To Meet With Trump In Paris
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) UK's Prince William will "hold meetings" with US president-elect Donald Trump and outgoing first lady Jill Biden while in Paris for the Saturday reopening of Notre Dame, Kensington Palace said.
The elder son of King Charles III and heir to the throne will attend the reopening of the cathedral, restored after a 2019 fire, on behalf of the UK.
"While in Paris, His Royal Highness will also hold meetings with the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, and US President Elect, Donald Trump," the Palace said in a press release.
The Prince of Wales will be among some 40 heads of state and government expected in the French capital for the ceremony on Saturday.
The last time William met Trump was in 2019, when the then-US president was on a state visit to the UK.
The prince's last official trip to Paris was in 2017, when he visited with his wife, Princess Catherine, for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.
He will not be accompanied this time by Kate, who has been gradually resuming public duties after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
King Charles III is currently undergoing cancer treatment.
William joined his father and other heads of state in Normandy for D-Day commemorations earlier this year, which were also attended by Jill Biden, wife of US President Joe Biden.
Recent Stories
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
More Stories From World
-
Australian sprinter, 16, betters Bolt to smash record12 minutes ago
-
S. Korea president close to averting impeachment22 minutes ago
-
Auqaf dept to host grand Sufi festival in January22 minutes ago
-
International media delegation explores high quality development in Qianhai District, Shenzhen1 hour ago
-
Ghana votes in tight presidential election race2 hours ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague collapses after explosion2 hours ago
-
Russia stepping up hybrid warfare in Baltic Sea: experts2 hours ago
-
Head crunches 140 as Australia all out for 337 in 2nd India Test2 hours ago
-
Georgia police say arrested 48 in overnight crackdown on pro-EU protesters2 hours ago
-
S. Korea president appears set to survive impeachment vote2 hours ago
-
Romania police raid houses linked to vote probe: prosecutors2 hours ago
-
Head crunches 140 to put Australia in control of 2nd India Test2 hours ago