Prince William To Meet With Trump In Paris

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) UK's Prince William will "hold meetings" with US president-elect Donald Trump and outgoing first lady Jill Biden while in Paris for the Saturday reopening of Notre Dame, Kensington Palace said.

The elder son of King Charles III and heir to the throne will attend the reopening of the cathedral, restored after a 2019 fire, on behalf of the UK.

"While in Paris, His Royal Highness will also hold meetings with the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, and US President Elect, Donald Trump," the Palace said in a press release.

The Prince of Wales will be among some 40 heads of state and government expected in the French capital for the ceremony on Saturday.

The last time William met Trump was in 2019, when the then-US president was on a state visit to the UK.

The prince's last official trip to Paris was in 2017, when he visited with his wife, Princess Catherine, for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.

He will not be accompanied this time by Kate, who has been gradually resuming public duties after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

King Charles III is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

William joined his father and other heads of state in Normandy for D-Day commemorations earlier this year, which were also attended by Jill Biden, wife of US President Joe Biden.

