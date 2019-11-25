Princes Charles urges Solomons to embrace 'bio-economy'

Prince Charles called on the Solomon Islands to better protect its forests Monday, saying embracing the "bio-economy" was vital to the Pacific nation's future prosperity

Charles did not directly address the issues in the logging sector but said the Solomons, where less than 50 percent of the population have access to electricity, was rich in "natural capital" such as trees and fisheries.

He said this meant the Pacific island nation could lead the world in environmental sustainability, attracting ethical green investment fromoffshore and boosting tourism.