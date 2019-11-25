UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Princes Charles Urges Solomons To Embrace 'bio-economy'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:36 PM

Princes Charles urges Solomons to embrace 'bio-economy'

Prince Charles called on the Solomon Islands to better protect its forests Monday, saying embracing the "bio-economy" was vital to the Pacific nation's future prosperity

Honiara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Prince Charles called on the Solomon Islands to better protect its forests Monday, saying embracing the "bio-economy" was vital to the Pacific nation's future prosperity.

Charles did not directly address the issues in the logging sector but said the Solomons, where less than 50 percent of the population have access to electricity, was rich in "natural capital" such as trees and fisheries.

He said this meant the Pacific island nation could lead the world in environmental sustainability, attracting ethical green investment fromoffshore and boosting tourism.

Related Topics

World Electricity Lead Solomon Islands

Recent Stories

Organisers announce launch of second Sports Imprin ..

2 minutes ago

PTI to complete its constitutional tenure: Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lankan president order clean up projects to ke ..

8 minutes ago

Girl killed over marriage issue in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

8 minutes ago

Tea imports decreases 28.16% in four months, came ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.