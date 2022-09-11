UrduPoint.com

Princes William And Harry, Wives Reunite For Tribute Viewing In London

September 11, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) British princes William and Harry and their wives Kate and Meghan were seen together outside the grounds of Windsor Castle in London as they emerged to inspect flowers left in tribute for the late queen.

This was their first public appearance together since Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Scottish summer residence in Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96.

Prince William, the new heir to the throne, and his wife Kate were made prince and princess of Wales to indicate their new status after William's father, Charles III, became king.

Prince William published an official statement on social media, saying he felt incredibly grateful for the late queen's wisdom, guidance and reassurance over the past decades.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real... I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can," he wrote.

