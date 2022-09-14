UrduPoint.com

Princes William, Harry To Accompany Late Queen's Coffin In Funeral Procession - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Princes William, Harry to Accompany Late Queen's Coffin in Funeral Procession - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Princes William and Harry will accompany the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II on foot to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, British media reported.

The princes will walk together behind the queen's coffin as it makes its way to the Palace of Westminster, while their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will follow the procession by car, same as Queen Consort Camilla, the Sun said.

In addition, Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to appear together at the queen's farewell ceremony on September 19, the report said.

King Charles III, alongside his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Princess Anne, will lead the funeral procession, which will start at 2:22 p.

m. local time (13:22 GMT) on foot from the Buckingham Palace.

Senior staff of the royal court, some of whom have served Elizabeth II for decades, will also join the procession, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry and his wife arrived at the Buckingham Palace, where, along with other Royal family members, they met the queen's coffin as it arrived from Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St. James's Palace in London.

