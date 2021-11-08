Princess Charlene back in Monaco after months in S. Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Princess Charlene returned to Monaco on Monday after spending several months in her native South Africa where she underwent surgery, a palace source said

The Zimbabwean-born princess, 43, had been rushed to hospital in Durban, South Africa, in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection.

The operation went "very well", a source said at the time.

She had already undergone surgery in August, but no details concerning that operation have been released.