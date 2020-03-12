UrduPoint.com
Princess Cruises Suspends Operations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:19 PM

Princess Cruises said in a statement on Thursday that it has suspended operations for 60 days as a proactive response to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Princess Cruises said in a statement on Thursday that it has suspended operations for 60 days as a proactive response to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally.

"In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10," the statement said.

