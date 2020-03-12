UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Princess Cruises Suspends Operations Amid Global Coronavirus Outbreak - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:54 PM

Princess Cruises Suspends Operations Amid Global Coronavirus Outbreak - Statement

US cruise line Princess Cruises has suspended operations for 60 days as the world grapples with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the company said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US cruise line Princess Cruises has suspended operations for 60 days as the world grapples with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10," the statement said.

Related Topics

World Company March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

40 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls for Dialogue to Solv ..

38 seconds ago

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

1 hour ago

US Oil Exports Increase 45% in 2019 From Previous ..

39 seconds ago

Crimean Parliament Approves Bill on Russian Consti ..

41 seconds ago

Spain virus toll soars to nearly 3,000 cases with ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.