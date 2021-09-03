Princess Diana on screen: the highs and lows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Princess Diana was back in the spotlight again Friday as Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in Venice for the world premiere of "Spencer".

It is among no less than three portrayals of Diana expected in the next three years, along with a Broadway musical set to open in November and a new series of "The Crown" next year.

Here are previous portrayals of the princess, including some great and other not-so-great attempts.

- 'Diana' (2013) - The biggest budget take on the Queen of Hearts was this Naomi Watts vehicle, widely acknowledged to be an absolute stinker.

Watts later admitted it was "a sinking ship".

The Guardian newspaper agreed: "I hesitate to use the term 'car crash cinema', but the awful truth is that, 16 years after that terrible day in 1997, (Diana) has died another awful death." - 'Diana: Her True Story' (1993) - One of the least excruciating of the many tv movies dished up for primarily American audiences, The Sun newspaper still found this adaptation of a popular biography "as shallow as a toddler's play-pool".

The biggest challenge was trying to recreate that famous hairdo, with the filmmakers reportedly auditioning seven wigs before they got the look right on Serena Scott Thomas.

- 'Diana & Me' (1997) - The "lost" Diana movie stars Toni Collette as an Australian named Diana Spencer who travels to Britain to catch a glimpse of her famous namesake.

Unfortunately, it was due for release in September 1997 and was yanked from the schedules following Diana's death on August 31.

The plot made for awkward viewing since it featured Collette teaming up with a paparazzi photographer to chase down the princess.

- 'The Crown' (2020) - The comparison that matters for "Spencer" is whether Stewart can match the revelatory turn by Emma Corrin, who won endless praise and a Golden Globe this year for her performance in season four of the Netflix smash.

Many have quibbled over the details, including Diana's brother Charles Spencer, who told Britain's ITV: "I find Americans tell me they have watched 'The Crown' as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven't."But few could resist the drama, with the Daily Mail saying Corrin "captures the fact that there was something tragic about Diana before she even became tragic".