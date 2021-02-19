Princess Latifa 'being cared for at home': Dubai ruling family

Dubai's ruling family said Friday that Sheikha Latifa is "being cared for at home", following the release of video clips in which she claimed she was being held against her will

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Dubai's ruling family said Friday that Sheikha Latifa is "being cared for at home", following the release of video clips in which she claimed she was being held against her will.

"Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals," the family said in the statement provided by the UAE's embassy in London.

It added that footage broadcast by the BBC and media reporting on the princess's plight were "not reflective of the actual position".