Princess Of Wales In First Public Outing Since Cancer Diagnosis
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Saturday tentatively returned to UK public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending a military parade in London to mark King Charles III's official birthday.
Kate, as she is widely known, travelled in a state carriage alongside her three children at the outset of the annual event before watching the ceremonial proceedings from a viewing point.
The 42-year-old future queen then appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, to cheers from the crowds below who had braved torrential rain to turn out for the pageantry.
It comes nearly three months after the princess revealed she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. She had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service last year.
In a statement Friday evening Kate said she was "making good progress" with her treatment, which is set to last for several more months, but was "not out of the woods yet".
"I'm looking forward to attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," the princess added.
Kate's cancer announcement came just weeks after it was disclosed that British head of state Charles had also been diagnosed with the condition.
Neither has revealed what type of cancer they have.
- 'Our future queen' -
Charles, 75, was given the green light to resume public duties in April, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by his progress.
His first engagement was meeting staff and patients at a London cancer treatment centre.
Earlier this month, he attended commemoration events in northern France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
However, unlike previous years when he inspected troops on horseback at Trooping the Colour, Charles participated this year from a carriage, in full military regalia alongside Queen Camilla.
His elder son and heir William, 41, rode on horseback, also in military uniform.
Kate, wearing a white dress and hat, was seen arriving by car at the palace with William and their children -- Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis -- ahead of the parade.
A Royal Air Force fly-past -- featuring various aircraft including its aerobatic Red Arrows display team trailing red, white and blue vapours -- ended the proceedings a few hours later.
Senior royals looked on from the balcony, with Kate smiling at points as she stood alongside other family members.
Britain's newspapers exulted in her tentative return on the front pages of their Sunday editions, released later that day.
"Super Trooper", headlined The Sun tabloid. The Mail on Sunday called it a "day that lifted the nation's hearts".
The Daily Telegraph said "Our Fair Lady lifts nation's spirits", accompanied by a photograph of Kate beaming at William on the balcony.
