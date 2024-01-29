Princess Of Wales Leaves Hospital After Surgery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 05:51 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, her Kensington Palace office said on Monday, adding that she was making "good progress" at home.
The 42-year-old princess, whose husband is Prince William, heir to the British throne, was treated at a private London hospital nearly two weeks ago.
She has returned home to Windsor, west of London, to continue her recovery, a palace statement read. Previously, officials said she would need several months' recuperation.
Kate and William sent a "huge thank you" to hospital staff, and said the family "continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."
At the time of her operation, Kensington Palace stressed that her condition was not linked to cancer, without elaborating.
Catherine's father-in-law, King Charles III, remains in the same London clinic after undergoing prostate surgery on Friday. Charles, 75, was said to be "doing well" after the procedure.
