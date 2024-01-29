Princess Of Wales Leaves Hospital After Surgery
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 07:22 PM
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, her Kensington Palace office said on Monday, adding that she was making "good progress" at home
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, her Kensington Palace office said on Monday, adding that she was making "good progress" at home.
The 42-year-old princess, whose husband is Prince William, heir to the British throne, was treated at a private London hospital nearly two weeks ago.
She has now returned home to Windsor, west of London, to continue her recovery, according to a palace statement.
Previously, officials had said she would need several months' recuperation.
Recent Stories
WSU's professor delivers lecture on "Fulbright scholarship, Fellowship opportuni ..
JUI's path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazlur Rehman
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates
'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked
DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children
ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff
ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani
More Stories From World
-
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates8 minutes ago
-
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris8 minutes ago
-
Putin formally registered as presidential candidate3 minutes ago
-
Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza war18 minutes ago
-
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery2 hours ago
-
Recovering Rashid to miss Afghanistan's first-ever Sri Lanka Test2 hours ago
-
Australia's Asian Cup credentials face first real test in quarter-finals2 hours ago
-
Indian navy frees Iranian fishing boat hijacked off Somalia2 hours ago
-
UK unveils plan to ban disposable e-cigarettes3 hours ago
-
China's Inner Mongolia coal output hit 1.21 bln tonnes in 20233 hours ago
-
Fierce battles in Gaza after Jordan attack kills 3 US troops3 hours ago
-
Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths3 hours ago