Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, her Kensington Palace office said on Monday, adding that she was making "good progress" at home.

The 42-year-old princess, whose husband is Prince William, heir to the British throne, was treated at a private London hospital nearly two weeks ago.

She has now returned home to Windsor, west of London, to continue her recovery, according to a palace statement.

Previously, officials had said she would need several months' recuperation.