Princess Of Wales Leaves Hospital After Surgery

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, her Kensington Palace office said on Monday, adding that she was making "good progress" at home

The 42-year-old princess, whose husband is Prince William, heir to the British throne, was treated at a private London hospital nearly two weeks ago.

The 42-year-old princess, whose husband is Prince William, heir to the British throne, was treated at a private London hospital nearly two weeks ago.

She has now returned home to Windsor, west of London, to continue her recovery, according to a palace statement.

Previously, officials had said she would need several months' recuperation.

More Stories From World